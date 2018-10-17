Buy IndoStar Capital Finance; target of Rs 394: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on IndoStar Capital Finance

We recently met the CFO Mr . Pankaj Thappar of IndoStar Capital to understand their strategy and outlook on the business . We expect company to score well in used vehicle financing space given strong capital adequacy and sufficient liquidity on company’s book . Company is backed by Everstone Group . Company began its journey by becoming sole financier to real estate developers having projects in last stages (post all approvals) and providing structured financing to manufacturing companies.

Outlook

We value the stock at 1.1 x times FY 20 E book value and arrive at a target price of INR 394 with upside potential of 31 %.

