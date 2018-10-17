App
Stocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndoStar Capital Finance; target of Rs 394: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on IndoStar Capital Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 394 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on IndoStar Capital Finance


We recently met the CFO Mr . Pankaj Thappar of IndoStar Capital to understand their strategy and outlook on the business . We expect company to score well in used vehicle financing space given strong capital adequacy and sufficient liquidity on company’s book . Company is backed by Everstone Group . Company began its journey by becoming sole financier to real estate developers having projects in last stages (post all approvals) and providing structured financing to manufacturing companies.


Outlook


We value the stock at 1.1 x times FY 20 E book value and arrive at a target price of INR 394 with upside potential of 31 %.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #IndoStar Capital Finance #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

