English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 195: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indostar Capital Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indostar Capital Finance

    Indostar reported 1QFY24 PAT of INR389m (PQ: INR760m) due to absence of any one-offs in employee expenses like last quarter. Gross AUM declined 2% YoY but grew 3% QoQ to ~INR80.6b. Corporate loans dipped 9% YoY, with their proportion at ~15% as of 1QFY24. Retail AUM rose ~4% QoQ to INR68.7b, while CV and Housing Finance grew ~7%. With its senior leadership team in place, focus remains on streamlining and improving processes, and exhibiting an improvement in asset quality. The company is well-positioned to deliver a steady improvement in its RoA profile. With better visibility on disbursement momentum, we estimate 30%/9% AUM/PAT CAGR over FY23-25 aided by healthy NIM (7.0-7.1%) and benign credit costs (1.4-1.9%) over FY24-25. After a difficult FY23, we believe this franchise is now on course for a turnaround.

    Outlook

    We have a BUY rating with a TP of INR195 (premised on 0.8x FY25E BVPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indostar Capital Finance - 04 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #IndoStar Capital Finance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:09 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!