Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indostar Capital Finance

Indostar reported an operationally good quarter. Key highlights: 1) strong ~70% QoQ growth in 4QFY23 disbursements to ~INR9b, 2) investment in human capital (+85 employees in 4Q to 2,814), 3) CV segment contributed ~90% to the disbursement mix, and 4) improvement in asset quality.



Outlook

We have a BUY rating with a TP of INR175 (0.7x FY25E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indostar Capital Finance - 30 -05 - 2023 - moti