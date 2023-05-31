Buy Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indostar Capital Finance
Indostar reported an operationally good quarter. Key highlights: 1) strong ~70% QoQ growth in 4QFY23 disbursements to ~INR9b, 2) investment in human capital (+85 employees in 4Q to 2,814), 3) CV segment contributed ~90% to the disbursement mix, and 4) improvement in asset quality.
Outlook
We have a BUY rating with a TP of INR175 (0.7x FY25E BVPS).
