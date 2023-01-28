English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indoco Remedies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

    Indoco manufactures and markets branded formulations and APIs for the domestic and export markets. In domestic formulations, through its nine marketing divisions, the company serves a range of specialties (acute heavy). Domestic formulations accounted for 54% of revenues. Major therapies are: respiratory, anti-infectives, stomatologicals, gastrointestinals and vitamins • Formulation exports accounted for 41% (regulated markets: 81%) of revenues while APIs contributed 4% with remaining coming from CRAMS.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on the back of 1) steady domestic business visibility, 2) strong exports guidance and 3) expected improvement in margins. We value Indoco Remedies at Rs 440 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS of Rs 31.5