Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 430: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) Q1FY23 performance was muted with 11% QoQ and 18% YoY decline in EBITDA; we expect margins to recover led by softening of input prices and scale up in revenues. Domestic market (ex COVID) continues to grow. We remain structurally positive on INDR on account of 1) MR productivity enhancement and higher penetration in North and East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market.



Outlook

Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands marginally reduced by 3% and 1%. At CMP, stock is trading at 16.7x on FY24E EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating with unchanged TP of Rs430 based on 18x FY24E earnings.

