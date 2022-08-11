English
    Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 430: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies


    Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) Q1FY23 performance was muted with 11% QoQ and 18% YoY decline in EBITDA; we expect margins to recover led by softening of input prices and scale up in revenues. Domestic market (ex COVID) continues to grow. We remain structurally positive on INDR on account of 1) MR productivity enhancement and higher penetration in North and East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market.



    Outlook


    Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands marginally reduced by 3% and 1%. At CMP, stock is trading at 16.7x on FY24E EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating with unchanged TP of Rs430 based on 18x FY24E earnings.

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Indoco Remedies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:00 pm
