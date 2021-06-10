MARKET NEWS

Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

June 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies


Q4FY21 revenues grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 305 crore. Export formulations grew 65.6% YoY to Rs 132 crore driven by strong growth in regulated and emerging markets. Domestic formulations de-grew 13.0% YoY to Rs 139 crore due to continued impact on anti-infective and respiratory segment. API segment remained subdued at Rs 20 crore, down 1.5% YoY. EBITDA margins expanded 569 bps YoY to 17.9% on account of lower staff, travel & promotional spend partly offset by decline in gross margin performance. Subsequent EBITDA grew 64.4% YoY to Rs 55 crore. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 25 crore (~4.7x YoY) vs. Rs 5.4 crore in Q4FY20.


Outlook


We maintain BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 390 (earlier Rs 380) based on ~20x FY23E EPS of Rs 19.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indoco Remedies #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:11 am

