Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

Q2FY21 revenues grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 328 crore with export formulations growing 63.7% YoY to Rs 121 crore partly offset by 6.2% YoY fall in domestic formulations to Rs 175 crore. API segment de-grew 2.4% YoY to Rs 22.8 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 735 bps YoY to 18.5% on account of better gross margin performance and lower travel & promotional expenses. Subsequent EBITDA grew 86.1% YoY to Rs 60.7 crore. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 25.7 crore (up 228% YoY) vs. Rs 7.8 crore in Q2FY20.

Outlook

We maintain BUY and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 335 based on ~16x FY23 EPS of Rs 21.

