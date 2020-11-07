172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indoco-remedies-target-of-rs-335-icici-direct-6081291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated November 06, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies


Q2FY21 revenues grew 12.2% YoY to Rs 328 crore with export formulations growing 63.7% YoY to Rs 121 crore partly offset by 6.2% YoY fall in domestic formulations to Rs 175 crore. API segment de-grew 2.4% YoY to Rs 22.8 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 735 bps YoY to 18.5% on account of better gross margin performance and lower travel & promotional expenses. Subsequent EBITDA grew 86.1% YoY to Rs 60.7 crore. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 25.7 crore (up 228% YoY) vs. Rs 7.8 crore in Q2FY20.



Outlook


We maintain BUY and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 335 based on ~16x FY23 EPS of Rs 21.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indoco Remedies #Recommendations

