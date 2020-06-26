Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Indoco Remedies

Q4FY20 revenues grew 7.9% YoY to Rs 272 crore despite supply chain issues and the ban on Paracetamol exports in March due to Covid-19. EBITDA margins expand 97 bps YoY to 12.2%. Gross margins were boosted by better product mix and milestone payments in US, partially offset by higher domestic promotional and incentive costs at EBITDA margin level. Subsequent EBITDA grew 17.2% YoY to Rs 33 crore. However, lower other income and higher tax led to 53.4% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 5.4 crore.

Outlook

Hence, we upgrade Indoco to BUY. We arrive at a target price of Rs 260 based on ~18x FY22 EPS of Rs 14.3.







