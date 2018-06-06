App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 228: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 228 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Indoco Remedies

Net Sales stood at INR 2,588 Mn which was down by 2.5% y-o-y and 5.6% Q-o-Q due to lower international revenue which degrew by 12.7% q-o-q. Loss of revenues from European region led to dip in topline. EBIDTA stood at INR 494 Mn which was witnessed a growth of 14.4% q-o-q and 51.7% y-o-y. The company has reported margins of 18.3% in Q4FY18 against 15.5% in Q3 2018. Lower employee cost and other expenses led to improvement in EBITDA margins.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 197, the stock is trading at 19x FY20E EPS of INR 10.4 .We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 22x FY20E EPS of INR 10.4 with a target price of INR 228 indicating 16% upside from CMP.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #Indoco Remedies #KRChoksey #Recommendations

