Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 228: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Indoco Remedies

Net Sales stood at INR 2,588 Mn which was down by 2.5% y-o-y and 5.6% Q-o-Q due to lower international revenue which degrew by 12.7% q-o-q. Loss of revenues from European region led to dip in topline. EBIDTA stood at INR 494 Mn which was witnessed a growth of 14.4% q-o-q and 51.7% y-o-y. The company has reported margins of 18.3% in Q4FY18 against 15.5% in Q3 2018. Lower employee cost and other expenses led to improvement in EBITDA margins.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 197, the stock is trading at 19x FY20E EPS of INR 10.4 .We recommend “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 22x FY20E EPS of INR 10.4 with a target price of INR 228 indicating 16% upside from CMP.

