MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indigo Paints: target of Rs 3305: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3305 in its research report dated August 23, 2021.

Broker Research
August 24, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints


With a differentiated product portfolio and bottom-up approach, IPL is emerging as one of India’s fastest growing paints companies. Revenues and PAT clocked a CAGR of 22% and 71% over FY2018-21. Gross margins are highest among peers at ~48% led by IPL’s locational advantage and healthy mix of revenues from differentiated products. Better working capital management has kept net working capital cycle low at 13-14 days. Operating cash flows (OCF) improved from Rs. 42.8 crore to Rs. 101.4 crore over FY2019-21.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Indigo Paints Ltd (IPL) with a Buy and assign a target price of Rs. 3,305. Differentiated business model, excellent return profile and strong structural growth outlook will keep valuation at a premium of 60x/44x its FY2023/24E earnings versus peers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 24, 2021 06:06 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.