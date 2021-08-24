Buy Indigo Paints: target of Rs 3305: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

With a differentiated product portfolio and bottom-up approach, IPL is emerging as one of India’s fastest growing paints companies. Revenues and PAT clocked a CAGR of 22% and 71% over FY2018-21. Gross margins are highest among peers at ~48% led by IPL’s locational advantage and healthy mix of revenues from differentiated products. Better working capital management has kept net working capital cycle low at 13-14 days. Operating cash flows (OCF) improved from Rs. 42.8 crore to Rs. 101.4 crore over FY2019-21.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Indigo Paints Ltd (IPL) with a Buy and assign a target price of Rs. 3,305. Differentiated business model, excellent return profile and strong structural growth outlook will keep valuation at a premium of 60x/44x its FY2023/24E earnings versus peers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

