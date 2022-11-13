Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints Limited (IPL) posted strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter. Revenues grew 24% y-o-y (largely a price-led growth) and OPM improved 200 bps y-o-y to 13.9%. PAT grew 53% y-o-y to Rs. 20.8 crore. A change in strategy of improving reach/output per dealer in Tier-1 and Tier-2 towns is seeing some green shoots. Dealers’ revenue contribution from tier 1 towns is 2-3 times higher as compared to dealer revenue contribution from tier 3/4 towns. Key input prices have corrected from highs and are currently stable that will help margins improve in H2FY2023. Management expects a good recovery in sales in Q3/Q4 unless there is any volatility in the commodity prices.

Outlook

Stock has corrected from highs and is trading at reasonable valuation of 33.3x its FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,250.

