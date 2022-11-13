English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 2250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indigo Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 13, 2022
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indigo Paints


    Indigo Paints Limited (IPL) posted strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter. Revenues grew 24% y-o-y (largely a price-led growth) and OPM improved 200 bps y-o-y to 13.9%. PAT grew 53% y-o-y to Rs. 20.8 crore. A change in strategy of improving reach/output per dealer in Tier-1 and Tier-2 towns is seeing some green shoots. Dealers’ revenue contribution from tier 1 towns is 2-3 times higher as compared to dealer revenue contribution from tier 3/4 towns. Key input prices have corrected from highs and are currently stable that will help margins improve in H2FY2023. Management expects a good recovery in sales in Q3/Q4 unless there is any volatility in the commodity prices.


    Outlook


    Stock has corrected from highs and is trading at reasonable valuation of 33.3x its FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,250.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 01:31 pm