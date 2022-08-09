English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indigo Paints recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo Paints


    INDIGOPN reported an in line set of earnings at the sales and gross profit level. While EBITDA margin appeared to be below our estimate, this was largely due to the bifurcation of IPL ad spends over two quarters in FY22, as the league was played in two phases, unlike the full impact being seen in 1QFY23. Sales and margin are expected to improve in subsequent quarters. While it is too early to comment on the potential impact of the company’s newfound aggression on Tier I and II centers (announced only in 4QFY22), a potential recovery in rural India augurs well for their erstwhile core regions. We maintain our Buy rating on its higher than the industry sales growth outlook, differentiated product portfolio, and less challenging valuation multiples compared to its peers.


    Outlook


    Our outlook on the stock remains positive as the management continues to deliver on its above-mentioned strategy. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,800 (45x Jun’24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indigo Paints - 080822 - moti

    Tags: #Buy #Indigo Paints #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:31 pm
