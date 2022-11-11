English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1720: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indigo Paints recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo Paints


    While INDIGOPN’s 2QFY23 result was below our estimates it did not witness the huge mix deterioration reported by its peers. Consequently, the three-year sales CAGR stood at 23.6%, which is better than both APNT and KNPL, two of its Paint peers to have reported their results so far. While INDIGOPN posted much lower sales, the momentum seen in FY22 v/s its peers seems to be returning. The management indicated a continued sales momentum and a significant pick up in margin in subsequent quarters, led by lower commodity cost pressures.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating. We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR1,720 (40x Sep’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

