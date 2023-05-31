English
    Buy Indigo Paints; target of Rs 1700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indigo Paints recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indigo Paints

    Indigo Paints (INDIGOPN) reported in-line sales in 4QFY23. EBITDA beat our estimate as EBITDA margin at ~22% touched the highest level in the last three years, driven by a favorable product mix and cost control initiatives. Management stated that demand was exceptionally strong in April’23 and the momentum was intact in May’23 as well. This is good news for INDIGOPN in a usually weak quarter (1Q). INDIGOPN has recently launched a complete range of waterproofing solutions for the retail segment, and with investment in Apple Cheime, it will also target institutional customers. The management expects a revenue contribution of ~8-9% from the waterproofing segment in the next 2-3 years. Maintain BUY.


    We retain BUY with a TP of INR1,700 (based on 40x FY25E EPS), given the high-growth opportunity on a small base and inexpensive valuations.

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:17 pm