English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation; target of Rs 2179: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2179 in its research report dated March 04, 2021.

Broker Research
March 05, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation


We increase our EPS estimates by 5.9%/5.7% for FY22E/FY23E respectively as conversion of certain unreserved coaches to reserved category can result in volume delta of ~35%. Except for the first 10 days of Jan, non-suburban PRS traffic registered growth in every subsequent 10-day bucket period, indicating that conversion factor is driving traffic growth in 4QFY21. As a result, we have increased our e-ticketing volume estimates to 369.7mn/401.7mn for FY22E/FY23E respectively; a ~13% odd upgrade for both the years. On catering front, management highlighted that cancelled contracts were already in abeyance with no change in catering policy so far. Even with complete migration towards ready-to-eat (RTE) meals post-COVID, there may not be a substantial business loss as RTE menu has already been expanded. Thus, we have not tinkered our catering revenue estimates, meaningfully.



Outlook


We increase our target P/E multiple to 35x (earlier 28x) and arrive at a revised TP of Rs2,179 (earlier Rs1,639) as conversion of unreserved coaches to reserved category is a sustainable structural lever. Further, we do not rule out earnings optionality arising from 1) railway privatization 2) non-convenience income and 3) potential in e-catering business which gives us additional comfort. Retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Mar 5, 2021 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.