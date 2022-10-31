English
    Buy Indian Oil; target of Rs 85: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indian Oil has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated October 30, 2022.

    October 31, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indian Oil


    IOCL reported Q2FY23 S/A adj. (ex-subsidy) EBITDA loss of Rs57.1bn vs. our loss est. of Rs86.8bn on better-than-expected GRMs. Adj. net loss stood at Rs82bn (vs. Rs107.9bn loss est). One-time LPG subsidy of Rs108bn led to reported net loss narrowing to Rs2.4bn. Reported/core GRM was USD18.5/bbl each (vs. USD7.6/14.0 est.), implying surprisingly nil inventory loss. While marketing inventory loss is undisclosed, implied blended margin could be negative Rs5/kg+ (vs. –Rs2.3 est.) with a sizeable miss in non-auto LPG margins. The marketing margin miss, nil refining inventory loss, and treatment of windfall taxes are unclear; and with continuing auto fuel RSP freeze and limited subsidy, FY23 earnings look clouded. Pricing should, however normalize post-Gujarat elections and inflation easing.


    Outlook


    We have cut FY23E EPS by 33%, building higher marketing losses, lower petchem earnings, and forex losses (FY24/25E slightly changed). We have cut our Sept-23E TP by 5% to Rs85 but retain Buy on a reasonable valuation of 0.7x PB. We expect a better H2.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Oil - 31-10-2022 - emkay

    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:03 pm
