    Buy Indian Oil; target of Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indian Oil has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 17, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indian Oil

    IOCL’s Q4 SA EBITDA of Rs143.6bn came in 19% above our estimate on betterthan-expected GRM of $15.3/bbl (vs. $11.1/bbl est.) and 4% lower opex. Earnings beat was accentuated by higher other income and forex gain, totaling Rs26bn, while D/A and finance costs (down 7% QoQ) stood lower. Implied blended marketing margin is likely to be ~Rs3/kg (vs. Rs4.4 est.) on weakness in non-auto-fuel products. IOCL ended FY23 in black at Rs82.4bn, with $20/bbl GRM and Rs102bn of LPG subsidy, while marketing margin was minus ~Rs2/kg. We raise FY24E/25E PAT by ~60%/20%, assuming some recouping of FY23 under-recoveries.


    Outlook

    We slightly raise our target multiple to 5.6x EV/EBITDA. IOCL, with its large and superior refining marketing mix, is in a steady position. Capex is a key monitor (FY23: Rs350bn). Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs100.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Indian Oil - 17 -05 - 2023 - emkay

    May 17, 2023