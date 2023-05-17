Buy Indian Oil; target of Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Indian Oil

IOCL’s Q4 SA EBITDA of Rs143.6bn came in 19% above our estimate on betterthan-expected GRM of $15.3/bbl (vs. $11.1/bbl est.) and 4% lower opex. Earnings beat was accentuated by higher other income and forex gain, totaling Rs26bn, while D/A and finance costs (down 7% QoQ) stood lower. Implied blended marketing margin is likely to be ~Rs3/kg (vs. Rs4.4 est.) on weakness in non-auto-fuel products. IOCL ended FY23 in black at Rs82.4bn, with $20/bbl GRM and Rs102bn of LPG subsidy, while marketing margin was minus ~Rs2/kg. We raise FY24E/25E PAT by ~60%/20%, assuming some recouping of FY23 under-recoveries.



Outlook

We slightly raise our target multiple to 5.6x EV/EBITDA. IOCL, with its large and superior refining marketing mix, is in a steady position. Capex is a key monitor (FY23: Rs350bn). Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs100.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Oil - 17 -05 - 2023 - emkay