Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 203: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 203 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation reported revenues of INR 1173.6 bn (+16.9% YoY, +6.1% QoQ) on account of improved performance from the refining and marketing segments. The GRM for the quarter stood at $9.12/bbl ($9.0/bbl in Q4FY17), while the market sales registered a growth of 7% YoY to 22.59 MMT. Gross margins were impacted (-131 bps YoY, -179 bps QoQ) due to rise in the crude prices which increased the RMAT (+15.6% YoY).

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 173, IOC is trading at 4.9x FY19E EV/EBITDA and 4.8x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 5.5x on the FY19E EBITDA/share of INR 50.8 and arrived at a target price of INR 203 (potential upside – 17.3%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

#Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #KRChoksey #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

