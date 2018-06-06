Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 203: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation reported revenues of INR 1173.6 bn (+16.9% YoY, +6.1% QoQ) on account of improved performance from the refining and marketing segments. The GRM for the quarter stood at $9.12/bbl ($9.0/bbl in Q4FY17), while the market sales registered a growth of 7% YoY to 22.59 MMT. Gross margins were impacted (-131 bps YoY, -179 bps QoQ) due to rise in the crude prices which increased the RMAT (+15.6% YoY).

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 173, IOC is trading at 4.9x FY19E EV/EBITDA and 4.8x FY20E EV/EBITDA. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 5.5x on the FY19E EBITDA/share of INR 50.8 and arrived at a target price of INR 203 (potential upside – 17.3%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

