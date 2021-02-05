Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 124: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

We increase our FY21E by 14% to factor in inventory gains while FY22/23E are moderated due to lower marketing volumes. During Q3FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex gains improved to Rs66.2bn (+32%YoY) due to strong marketing, petrochemicals and pipeline profits. Weak global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound to support marketing margins in medium term, in our view.

Outlook

Also, GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. Maintain BUY with a PT of Rs124 (Rs114) on rollover.

