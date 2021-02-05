MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 124: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


We increase our FY21E by 14% to factor in inventory gains while FY22/23E are moderated due to lower marketing volumes. During Q3FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex gains improved to Rs66.2bn (+32%YoY) due to strong marketing, petrochemicals and pipeline profits. Weak global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound to support marketing margins in medium term, in our view.


Outlook


Also, GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. Maintain BUY with a PT of Rs124 (Rs114) on rollover.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:56 pm

