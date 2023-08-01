Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 120: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOCL) Q1FY24 EBITDA and PAT of INR 221.6bn and INR 137.5bn beat our estimates of INR 175bn and INR 103bn, respectively. The numbers were also well ahead of Q1FY23 EBITDA of INR 13.6bn and net loss of INR 19.9bn. Reported GRM of USD 8.3/bbl in Q1FY24 was down by USD 6.9/bbl QoQ and USD 23.5/bbl YoY (in-line), while refining throughput was at 18.8mt (down 1% YoY, in-line). Marketing strength drove the outperformance, with sharply higher retail margins (blended margins at INR 8.8/ltr for Q1FY24) the key driver, even as marketing volumes of 24.4mt were down 1% YoY. We increase FY24E / FY25E EPS by 4.4% / 7.0% to factor-in the stronger margins. Our EV/EBITDA based target price thus stands increased to INR 120/sh. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

Valuations at 5.0x FY25E P/E, 5.0x EV/EBITDA and 0.8x P/BV remain attractive. We believe dividend yield of ~7-8% (average estimated for FY24E/FY25E) is an added value driver for the stock. Our revised FY25E EV/EBITDA-based valuation of INR 120/sh implies 26% upside. Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Oil Corporation - 31 -07 - 2023 - isc