Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 110: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil reported Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA/net loss of Rs29.3/51.9bn. EBITDA beat estimates, supported by core margins, though exceptional inventory loss of Rs113bn, forex loss of Rs27.2bn and a 41% qoq jump in interest led to PBT loss of Rs136bn. Reported GRM was negative USD9.6/bbl, while Rs82bn of adjusted inventory losses imply negative USD0.6/bbl core GRM (USD2.1/bbl price lag adjusted). Blended marketing margin jumped 86% qoq to Rs9.2/kg. Total/domestic sales volumes fell 1.9%/4.5% yoy. Gross debt jumped 54% qoq/35% yoy to Rs1.17tn, with capex of Rs105bn in Q4. Petchem EBITDA fell 36% qoq to Rs4.8bn on weak margins, while pipeline EBITDA was flat qoq at Rs15.4bn. Core EPS at 33% tax was Rs5.5/sh higher than our Rs3/sh estimate.

Outlook

We raise FY21/22E EPS by 6%/7%, building in the new lower tax rate and due to high implied marketing margin in FY20. However, we cut TP by 21% to Rs110 due to higher debt.



