App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 110: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Indian Oil Corporation


Indian Oil reported Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA/net loss of Rs29.3/51.9bn. EBITDA beat estimates, supported by core margins, though exceptional inventory loss of Rs113bn, forex loss of Rs27.2bn and a 41% qoq jump in interest led to PBT loss of Rs136bn. Reported GRM was negative USD9.6/bbl, while Rs82bn of adjusted inventory losses imply negative USD0.6/bbl core GRM (USD2.1/bbl price lag adjusted). Blended marketing margin jumped 86% qoq to Rs9.2/kg. Total/domestic sales volumes fell 1.9%/4.5% yoy. Gross debt jumped 54% qoq/35% yoy to Rs1.17tn, with capex of Rs105bn in Q4. Petchem EBITDA fell 36% qoq to Rs4.8bn on weak margins, while pipeline EBITDA was flat qoq at Rs15.4bn. Core EPS at 33% tax was Rs5.5/sh higher than our Rs3/sh estimate.



Outlook


We raise FY21/22E EPS by 6%/7%, building in the new lower tax rate and due to high implied marketing margin in FY20. However, we cut TP by 21% to Rs110 due to higher debt.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.