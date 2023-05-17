Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Oil Corporation

Q4FY23 PAT of Rs. 10,059 crore (versus just Rs. 448 crore in Q3FY23) was significantly above our estimate due to a sharp beat in GRMs. Turnaround in the petchem segment, a forex gain of Rs. 989 crore and positive auto fuel marketing margin also contributed to strong earnings. GRM at $15.3/bbl was better than that of HPCL at $14/bbl and above our estimate of $11.5/bbl. Refining throughput/pipeline throughput/petchem sales volume at 19 mmt/25mmt/0.7mmt was up by 5%/6%/81% q-o-q. . We expect earnings to normalise over FY24-25 led by normalisation of crude oil prices. However, a spike in crude oil prices (from $74-75/bbl currently) is a key risk to earnings recovery especially given OMCs inability to hike petrol/diesel price given general election expected to be scheduled in May 2024.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on IOCL with a revised PT of Rs. 100 on inexpensive valuation of 4.8x/0.8x FY25E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of ~10%.

