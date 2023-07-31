Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels (IH) reported consolidated revenue growth of 16% YoY, aided by strong growth in standalone ARR (up 11% YoY) and better occupancy (up 430bp YoY). EBITDA grew 9% YoY due to high operating expenses in 1QFY24 vs. a lower base YoY. Consolidated management contract revenue grew 20% YoY to INR980m in 1QFY24.

Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and retain BUY with our SoTP-based TP of INR440.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Hotels - 28 -07 - 2023 - moti