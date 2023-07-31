English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 440: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels

    Indian Hotels (IH) reported consolidated revenue growth of 16% YoY, aided by strong growth in standalone ARR (up 11% YoY) and better occupancy (up 430bp YoY). EBITDA grew 9% YoY due to high operating expenses in 1QFY24 vs. a lower base YoY. Consolidated management contract revenue grew 20% YoY to INR980m in 1QFY24.

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and retain BUY with our SoTP-based TP of INR440.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

