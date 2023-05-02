English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST
    Indian Hotels (IH) reported another strong quarter, with robust growth in consolidated revenue/EBITDA (up 53%/2.6x v/s 4QFY20) aided by strong standalone ARR growth (up 33%/9% v/s 4QFY20/QoQ) and improvement in occupancy (up 1,280bp/260bp v/s 4QFY20/QoQ). Management contract revenue surged 88%/2.2x YoY to INR4b/INR1.2b in FY23/4QFY23.

    Outlook

    Factoring in the 4QFY23 performance, we raise our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 5%/3%, aided by better-than-expected ARR, addition of new owned/leased and management hotels, and the normalization of inbound travel. Maintain BUY with an SoTP-based TP of INR420.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 2, 2023