    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 390: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels
    With room inventory of 178 hotels with 20,826 rooms, Indian Hotels has a diversified position in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands. The company also has a selective presence in the luxury segment in the US, the UK, Africa, UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • The company enjoys strong support from its promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for the Tata Group.

    We remain positive on the company and retain our BUY rating. We value IHCL at Rs 390 i.e. 23x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

