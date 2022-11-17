Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels

With room inventory of 178 hotels with 20,826 rooms, Indian Hotels (IHCL) occupies a diversified position in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands. The company also has a selective presence in the luxury segment in the US, the UK, Africa, UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • IHCL enjoys strong support from its promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for the Tata Group.

Outlook

We remain positive on the company and retain our BUY rating. We value IHCL at Rs 380 i.e. 26.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Indian Hotels - 14 -11-2022 - icici