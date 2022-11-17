English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 17, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels


    With room inventory of 178 hotels with 20,826 rooms, Indian Hotels (IHCL) occupies a diversified position in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands. The company also has a selective presence in the luxury segment in the US, the UK, Africa, UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • IHCL enjoys strong support from its promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for the Tata Group.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the company and retain our BUY rating. We value IHCL at Rs 380 i.e. 26.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 pm