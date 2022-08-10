English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indian Hotels: target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels


    With room inventory of 178 hotels with 20,826 rooms, Indian Hotels (IHCL) occupies a diversified position in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger. The company also has a selective presence in luxury segment in the US, UK, Africa, UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • The company enjoys strong support from its promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for the Tata Group.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the company and retain our BUY rating. We value IHCL at Rs 330 i.e.23x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Hotels - 090822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indian Hotels #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.