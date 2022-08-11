Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels

IH’s consolidated revenue/EBIDTA in 1QFY23 surpassed its pre-COVID levels (1QFY20) by 24%/2.2x, on strong recovery in domestic occupancy/ARR (up 340bp/32%). Occupancy (like-for-like) in the Business/Leisure segment has surpassed 1QFY20 levels by 10pp/9pp to 76%/63% in 1QFY23, while the same for Palaces/Ginger is lower by 2pp/7pp to 34%/58%. Factoring in a better than expected performance in 1QFY23 from standalone and key subsidiaries such as PIEM and Roots, on the back of higher ARR and occupancy, we raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 22%/11%.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR320 per share.

