Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels
IH’s consolidated revenue/EBIDTA in 1QFY23 surpassed its pre-COVID levels (1QFY20) by 24%/2.2x, on strong recovery in domestic occupancy/ARR (up 340bp/32%). Occupancy (like-for-like) in the Business/Leisure segment has surpassed 1QFY20 levels by 10pp/9pp to 76%/63% in 1QFY23, while the same for Palaces/Ginger is lower by 2pp/7pp to 34%/58%. Factoring in a better than expected performance in 1QFY23 from standalone and key subsidiaries such as PIEM and Roots, on the back of higher ARR and occupancy, we raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 22%/11%.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR320 per share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.