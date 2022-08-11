English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


    IH’s consolidated revenue/EBIDTA in 1QFY23 surpassed its pre-COVID levels (1QFY20) by 24%/2.2x, on strong recovery in domestic occupancy/ARR (up 340bp/32%). Occupancy (like-for-like) in the Business/Leisure segment has surpassed 1QFY20 levels by 10pp/9pp to 76%/63% in 1QFY23, while the same for Palaces/Ginger is lower by 2pp/7pp to 34%/58%. Factoring in a better than expected performance in 1QFY23 from standalone and key subsidiaries such as PIEM and Roots, on the back of higher ARR and occupancy, we raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 22%/11%.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR320 per share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Indian Hotels - 100822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.