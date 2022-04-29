 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels

With room inventory of 20,581 rooms, Indian Hotels is a diversified player in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands. The company also has a selective presence in the luxury segment in the US, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • The company enjoys strong support from its key promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for Tata Group.

Outlook

We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating. We value company at Rs 290 i.e.31x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indian Hotels #Recommendations
first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:55 pm
