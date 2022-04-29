English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Hotels


    With room inventory of 20,581 rooms, Indian Hotels is a diversified player in the hotel industry through brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger brands. The company also has a selective presence in the luxury segment in the US, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE and Maldives through owned/managed properties • The company enjoys strong support from its key promoter Tata Sons and is also an important strategic business for Tata Group.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the company and maintain our BUY rating. We value company at Rs 290 i.e.31x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indian Hotels #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 12:55 pm
