    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 278: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 278 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 29, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


    IHIN’s standalone RevPAR grew 27% YoY due to higher ARR. The same fell by 18% QoQ due to lower occupancy as well as ARR owing to the third COVID wave. Higher demand in the Leisure segment as well as a recovery in business travel has driven overall growth on a YoY basis. Revenue was in line, while EBITDA in 4QFY22 came in below our estimate.


    Outlook


    We maintain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA on account of the ongoing demand recovery in Business Hotels. We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR278 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.