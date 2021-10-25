MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 268: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 268 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


Indian Hotels (IHIN)’s standalone RevPAR nearly doubled on a QoQ and YoY basis owing to ARR growth and occupancy improvement. This came on the back of positive consumer sentiment on travel, leisure travel led recovery, and the resumption of business travel. Additionally, IHIN’s operating performance was strong on account of cost-saving measures and operating leverage. Revenue/EBITDA for the quarter came in above our estimates. Factoring in the same and better demand visibility, we increase our EBITDA estimates for FY22/FY23/FY24 by 29%/13%/11%.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with SoTP-based TP of INR268.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.