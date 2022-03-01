English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated February 02, 2022.

    March 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


    At the outset we note that Indian Hotels (IHIN) has delivered profits after six consecutive quarters of losses. IHIN’s standalone RevPAR surged 1.9x YoY and 62% QoQ owing to significant growth in ARR as well as occupancy. The higher demand in leisure segment as well as recovery in business travel has driven overall growth. Additionally, IHIN’s operating performance was strong because of operating leverage and cost-saving measures. Revenue/EBITDA for 3QFY22 came in above our estimates. Factoring in the same, we increase our EBITDA estimates for FY22 by 20% and largely retain for FY23 & FY24.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR265.

    At 17:30 Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 218.80, up Rs 0.40, or 0.18 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 222.00 and an intraday low of Rs 217.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 127,373 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 370,232 shares, a decrease of -65.60 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.78 percent or Rs 3.95 at Rs 218.40.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.25 and 52-week low Rs 90.94 on 14 October, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 5.04 percent below its 52-week high and 140.43 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 28,912.01 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 3, 2022 09:56 pm

