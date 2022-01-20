MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 258: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 258 in its research report dated January 19, 2022.

Broker Research
January 20, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels


Investment rationale: We reiterate Indian Hotels (IHIN) as our top pick in the hospitality industry driven by its continuous focus on: a) leveraging its brands, b) expanding its operations through management contracts, c) unlocking value by launching new/ reimagined brands, d) creating a hospitality eco-system across the country, e) reducing costs sustainably, and f) deploying capital judiciously to improve return ratios.


Outlook


We value the stock at 21x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR258, implying a 24% potential upside. We maintain our BUY rating on IHIN.


At 14:49 hrs Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 207.95, up Rs 0.45, or 0.22 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 209.95 and an intraday low of Rs 205.90.

It was trading with volumes of 163,879 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 367,017 shares, a decrease of -55.35 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.05 percent or Rs 0.10 at Rs 207.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.25 and 52-week low Rs 90.94 on 14 October, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.69 percent below its 52-week high and 128.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,478.30 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:01 pm

