Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 258: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotels

Investment rationale: We reiterate Indian Hotels (IHIN) as our top pick in the hospitality industry driven by its continuous focus on: a) leveraging its brands, b) expanding its operations through management contracts, c) unlocking value by launching new/ reimagined brands, d) creating a hospitality eco-system across the country, e) reducing costs sustainably, and f) deploying capital judiciously to improve return ratios.

Outlook

We value the stock at 21x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our SoTP-based TP of INR258, implying a 24% potential upside. We maintain our BUY rating on IHIN.

At 14:49 hrs Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 207.95, up Rs 0.45, or 0.22 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 209.95 and an intraday low of Rs 205.90.

It was trading with volumes of 163,879 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 367,017 shares, a decrease of -55.35 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.05 percent or Rs 0.10 at Rs 207.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.25 and 52-week low Rs 90.94 on 14 October, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.69 percent below its 52-week high and 128.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,478.30 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

