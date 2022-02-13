English
    Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 254: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 254 in its research report dated February 04, 2022.

    February 13, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Indian Hotels


    Its strong leisure division growth, recovery in business travel and good cost management pushed Indian Hotels’ Q3 FY22 results ahead of street estimates. Sound recovery in its key business metrics offer assurance of the strength of the franchise. ARR is expected to be strong due to room-supply constraints for the industry and recovery in international and business travel. The focus on scaling up the high-margin new-age businesses, along with cost savings and operating leverage, would drive profitability and returns over FY22-24. With its superlative brand equity and aptly-diversified portfolio across business segments and price-points, the company is well set to capitalise on a recovery in the economy.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised sum-of-parts target price of Rs254 (earlier Rs237).


    At 17:30 Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 206.55, down Rs 8.60, or 4.00 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 214.55 and an intraday low of Rs 205.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 366,135 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 364,452 shares, an increase of 0.46 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.18 percent or Rs 2.50 at Rs 215.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.25 and 52-week low Rs 90.94 on 14 October, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.14 percent below its 52-week high and 127.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 27,293.30 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Anand Rathi #Buy #Indian Hotels #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 10:42 am
