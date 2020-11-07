Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 133: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels (IHCL) Q2FY21 revenue decline at 75% YoY was higher than our estimate of 69%. Yet, EBITDA/APAT was ahead of estimates led by higher than expected costs savings. IHCL’s net debt has increased sharply by Rs 10.3bn (Rs 6.14bn in Q2) to Rs 29.4bn. We remain positive on IHCL led by its strong brand recall and footprint across segments, asset-light approach, monetization of non-core assets, focus on driving alternate revenue streams, repositioning Ginger in lean luxury segment and efficient costs management. The worst phase for the hotel industry is likely behind. But, revival may be gradual over 18-21 months to hit the historic 65-70% occupancies and Rs 10k+ ARR in our view. That said, we expect the operating performance to improve from hereon led by recovery in occupancies, ARR and few of the cost rationalization benefits to sustain in feature.

Outlook

We have broadly maintained our FY21/22 EBITDA estimates. Reiterate BUY on IHCL with revised TP of Rs 133 @ 20x Sep-22E EV/EBITDA (vs. Rs 123 earlier at 20x FY22E). Downside remains limited, risk-reward remains favorable. Over-ownership is a risk.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.