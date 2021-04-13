English
Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 130: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Indian Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

April 13, 2021
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Indian Hotels


After Covid subsides, we expect Indian Hotels to outclass others, driven by its dominance in the Indian hotel sector, strong brand equity, well-diversified portfolio across business segments and price points. We reckon that complete revival in demand will be from Q1 FY23 subject to the speed of vaccination. In our view, the company has enough liquidity to tide as earnings will take time to recover; particularly cross-border travel led and is discounted in the price. We introduce our FY23e and retain our Buy on the stock with a new TP of Rs130, earlier Rs100 (sum-of-parts).



Outlook


We maintain our Buy call with a new TP of Rs130. Risk: A slow-down in the economy would lead to curtailed demand.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

