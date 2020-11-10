PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indian-hotels-target-of-rs-111-motilal-oswal-6094921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 111: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Indian Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indian Hotels


RevPAR performance for Indian Hotels (IHIN) standalone improved sequentially, led by improved occupancy levels. The company has been successful in generating an additional revenue stream (with higher EBITDA flow) without deploying additional resources. Cost reduction initiatives undertaken by IHIN have yielded results, wherein EBITDA (incl. other income) stood at INR130m for Sept’20 (v/s loss of INR600m/INR360m for July/Aug’20). This, in our view, is commendable. - Factoring in the current demand scenario, we have increased our EBITDA loss (from INR966m to INR1,540m) for FY21, whereas we have maintained it for FY22.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with an SOTP-based TP of INR111.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Buy #Indian Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.