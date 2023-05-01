English
    Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated April 28, 2022

    May 01, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company

    Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) delivered yet another quarter of strong performance, with consolidated revenues growing by 86% y-o-y to Rs. 1,625.4 crore (53% versus Q4FY20) while EBITDA margins improved to 32.9% (vs. 19.6% in Q4FY20). . Domestic growth momentum would sustain with room demand staying ahead of room supply in FY2024. A recovery in foreign tourist arrivals will further boost the growth in H2. International properties likely to recover to pre-covid level in FY2024 (currently at 90% of pre-COVID levels). EBITDA margins to cross 33% by FY2025. Asset light model to help in high free cash generation. Minimal investment for scaling up of new ventures. Return profile to improve substantially over the next three years.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at 19.0x/16.0x its FY2024E/25E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with revised PT of Rs. 425.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

