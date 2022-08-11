English
    Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


    Indian Hotels Company Ltd’s (IHCL’s) registered robust performance in Q1FY2023 with revenues growing by 3.7x y-o-y (grew by 7% on 3-year CAGR basis) and EBIDTA margin standing at 29.8% (vs. 17% in Q1FY2020). IHCL’s domestic hotel occupancies and ARRs grew by 9% and 31% respectively over Q1FY2020 as compared to industry growth of 4% and 16%, respectively, over Q1FY2020. Sustained momentum in the domestic leisure travel, recovery in the corporate travel and expected improvement in demand from inbound tourism (likely in Q3) will maintain the strong growth momentum in coming quarters. New businesses are scaling-up well. On track with its ambition of achieving 33% EBIDTA margin, no debt on books and 50:50 hotel portfolio between own: management contract, the company will deliver consistent profitable earnigs growth in the coming years.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 320.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:35 pm
