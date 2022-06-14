English
    Buy Indian Hotels Company; target of Rs 286: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 286 in its research report dated June 10, 2022.

    June 14, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


    The company has outlined a strong growth outlook over the next four years with a focus on achieving EBITDA margin of 33% by FY2026 from 22% in FY2020 with consistent earnings revenue growth. Industry tailwinds are strong with demand likely to outpace supply in 2-3 years and substantial shift to trusted hotel brands in the post pandemic era will help IHCL’s revenues and EBITDA to grow by 26% and 73% over FY2022-24, respectively. Fund-raising through rights issue and QIP of Rs. 4,000 crore was utilised to reduce debt of Rs. 2,275 crore. Liquid cash on books stood at Rs. 1,902 crore. IHCL is focusing on becoming a zero-debt company on back of improved cash flows.



    Outlook


    We re-iterate a Buy on Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) with an unchanged price target of Rs. 286. Strong industrial tailwinds and focus on asset-light model makes IHCL the best play in the hospitality space. It is trading at 33x/23x its FY2023/24E EV/EBITDA.

    At 16:01 hrs Indian Hotels Company was quoting at Rs 216.40, up Rs 0.15, or 0.07 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 219.90 and an intraday low of Rs 214.90.


    It was trading with volumes of 113,886 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 247,598 shares, a decrease of -54.00 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.79 percent or Rs 3.95 at Rs 216.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 268.85 and 52-week low Rs 117.64 on 04 May, 2022 and 18 June, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.51 percent below its 52-week high and 83.95 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 30,737.45 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 14, 2022 04:43 pm
