Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated October 01, 2021.

October 04, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" >

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


Rapid vaccinations lifted domestic leisure travel, helping occupancies to scale up to close to 60% in July 2021 and further improve in August. IHCL’s standalone average occupancies are expected to be at 60% in Q2FY2022 versus 32.3% in Q2FY2021 on strong demand for domestic leisure travel. International properties (in the UK and US) are recovering as these markets open up. Hotel occupancies in the US are above 60%, while London hotels occupancies are trending at 55-56%.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) with a revised price target of Rs. 215; stock trades at 29x/22x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBIDTA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 4, 2021 02:12 pm

