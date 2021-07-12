Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 182: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company

Strong room inventory (across pyramid) and a relatively lean balance sheet will help IHCL be a key beneficiary of recovery in the hospitality space. IHCL is focusing on turning asset-light by adding rooms through management contracts and scaling up newer initiatives (Qmin & Ama) which can generate higher margins at a minimum capex. Company aims to reduce debt to pre-pandemic levels by hiving off non-core assets and generate better return on capital in the medium to long term. Stock is currently trading at 25x its FY2023E EV/EBIDTA. Any sustained improvement in occupancies and margins and reduction in debt would further aid re-rating of the stock.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) with a revised price target of Rs. 182.

