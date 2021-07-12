MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 182: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 182 in its research report dated July 09, 2021.

July 12, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Indian Hotels Company


Strong room inventory (across pyramid) and a relatively lean balance sheet will help IHCL be a key beneficiary of recovery in the hospitality space. IHCL is focusing on turning asset-light by adding rooms through management contracts and scaling up newer initiatives (Qmin & Ama) which can generate higher margins at a minimum capex. Company aims to reduce debt to pre-pandemic levels by hiving off non-core assets and generate better return on capital in the medium to long term. Stock is currently trading at 25x its FY2023E EV/EBIDTA. Any sustained improvement in occupancies and margins and reduction in debt would further aid re-rating of the stock.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) with a revised price target of Rs. 182.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Indian Hotels Company #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 12, 2021 03:26 pm

