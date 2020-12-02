Buy Indian Hotels Company: target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Hotels Company recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated December 01, 2020.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research repor on Indian Hotels Company

Staycation, weekend road trips, and wedding/social gatherings have emerged as immediate growth drivers for the industry and aided IHCL to post sequential improvement in occupancies (stood at 32.3% in Q2FY2021, improved from lows of 20.5% Q1FY2021). Occupancy level improved to 50% in recent times. Several cost-saving measures (including reduction in cost by 51% in H1FY2021) would ease out pressure on profitability in the near term. Further, strong recovery in occupancies FY2022/FY2023 would help OPM to get back on track. We have revised upwards our earnings estimates for FY2022/FY2023 to factor in improving business environment for domestic leisure travel and likely shift of consumers to trusted brands coupled with expansion in operating profit.

Outlook

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) remains one of the our best picks in the hospitability space due to its strong room inventory and relative stable balance sheet, which will help to gain share during the recovery phase. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 155.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.