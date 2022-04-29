English
    Buy Indian Hotels Co: target of Rs 292: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Indian Hotels Co has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 292 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Indian Hotels Co


    We believe IHCL is well poised to benefit from the expected recovery in the hotel business cycle from H1FY23 (Apr’22) and are enthused by the company’s efforts to leverage its existing brand equity to focus on new business segments, focus on cost optimisation, asset-light management contract model to expand room portfolio, and net cash balance sheet post Rs40bn of equity fund raise through a rights and QIP issue in H2FY22. Key risks to our rating are fresh Covid waves globally and in India impacting demand and rise in costs denting margins.


    Outlook


    While Q4FY22 was an Omicron impacted quarter leading to 22% QoQ decline in IHCL’s consolidated revenue, we reiterate our BUY rating with a revised SoTPbased target price of Rs292/share (earlier Rs285), valuing the stock on 22x Mar’24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:41 pm
