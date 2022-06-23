Buy Indian Hotel; target of Rs 278: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indian Hotel

Hotel Brands (Traditional business): IH has introduced AHVAAN 2025 strategy, under which it expects to reach a portfolio of 300 hotels, comprising Taj (100), Vivanta and SeleQtions (75), and Ginger (125). For details on AHVAAN 2025, refer to IH Analyst meet report. As on 31st March 2022, IH has 20,581 rooms, after adding around 1,156 rooms in FY22. While owned rooms increased from 10,202 in FY21 to 10,364 in FY22, the managed rooms increased from 6,496 to 7,439 over the year. IH has a pipeline of 60 Hotels (over 7,500 rooms) with a well-diversified mix of Taj (32%), SeleQtions (9%), Vivanta (19%), and Ginger (40%). Under this robust Hotel pipeline, the share of management contracts is 74%. The remaining 26% is owned by the company. And 92% of the owned hotels belong to the Ginger brand.



Outlook

Like FY22, we expect a strong recovery in FY23 and FY24, led by: a) an improvement in ARR once economic activity normalizes; b) improved occupancies, led by business travelers as well as the Leisure segment; c) cost rationalization efforts; d) an increase in F&B income as banqueting/conferences normalizes; and e) higher income from management contracts. We reiterate our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR278.

