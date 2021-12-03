MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Energy Exchange recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated December 03, 2021.

December 03, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange


Indian Energy Exchange (INDEN) made an announcement on bonus shares on October 21, 2021. The ratio was two bonus share for every one equity shares, 2:1. The record date for the same is December 6, 2021 while the exdate for the same is today, December 3, 2021. Consequently, Indian Energy Exchange’s share price, as per yesterday's closing price, has adjusted to Rs 249/share from Rs 747/share.



Outlook


Accordingly, our target price stands revised to Rs 305/share. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Indian Energy Exchange #Recommendations
first published: Dec 3, 2021 02:32 pm

