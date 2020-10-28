Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 75: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Indian Bank

NIM expansion and higher non-interest income led to a strong, 40%, y/y increase in Indian Bank’s Q2 operating profits. With the standstill on NPA recognition, asset quality and PCR improved. Collection efficiency improved exceptionally in Sep.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view on the bank at a TP of Rs75, valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY22e book.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.