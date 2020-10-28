172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-indian-bank-target-of-rs-75-anand-rathi-6028921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indian Bank; target of Rs 75: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Indian Bank


NIM expansion and higher non-interest income led to a strong, 40%, y/y increase in Indian Bank’s Q2 operating profits. With the standstill on NPA recognition, asset quality and PCR improved. Collection efficiency improved exceptionally in Sep.


Outlook


We maintain our positive view on the bank at a TP of Rs75, valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY22e book.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Indian Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.